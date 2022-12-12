Jaishankar to attend two UNSC Presidency events in New York this week

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be visiting New York to preside over two high-level ministerial signature events of India’s ongoing Presidency of the UN Security Council on December 14 and 15.

The high-level ministerial open debate will take place on December 14 on the theme of “New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism” [NORMS], and the high-level briefing on December 15 is on “Global Approach to Counter Terrorism — Challenges and Way Forward”. Both these themes have been key priorities for India during its current tenure at the UN Security Council, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

The MEA statement said, “The primary focus of the open debate on reformed multilateralism is to encourage all member states to seriously address the pressing need for reforms in the global governance multilateral architecture, including the long-standing reforms of the UN Security Council. The meeting will also witness briefings by the Secretary General of the United Nations and the President of the 77th UN General Assembly.”

Separately, the high-level briefing on counter terrorism will seek to promote consensus amongst council members on the broad principles of a global counter-terror architecture and aim to further build upon the Delhi Declaration adopted during the special meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee held on October 28-30 in Mumbai and New Delhi.

Jaishankar will also be launching a “Group of Friends for Accountability for Crimes against Peacekeepers”.

“It may be noted that during India’s August 2021 Presidency of the UN Security Council, a resolution was adopted unanimously on ensuring accountability for crimes against UN peacekeepers. Along with India, the “Group of Friends for Accountability for Crimes against Peacekeepers” will have troop-contributing countries like Bangladesh, Egypt, France, Morocco and Nepal, as its co-chairs,” the MEA statement said.

Jaishankar is also expected to hold discussions with the UN Secretary General and President of the General Assembly, as well as bilaterally engage with his counterparts attending the high-level signature events of Indian Presidency.

During the visit, Jaishankar will also be unveiling Mahatma Gandhi’s bust at the premises of the UN Headquarters. The bust, a gift from India to the United Nations, will be the first Gandhi sculpture that will be installed at the UN Headquarters.