‘Limits to what two of them can agree upon’: Jaishankar after Trump-Xi meet

Jaishankar also talked about the complex nature of the Indo-US trade deal negotiations, but said they have reached a situation where there is “more or less an understanding on the trade agreement”.

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
4 min readUpdated: Sep 29, 2026 02:47 PM IST
The External Affairs Minister was speaking at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York after a week of high-level diplomatic engagements at the UN. (Image: Jaishankar/x/AP Photo)The External Affairs Minister was speaking at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York after a week of high-level diplomatic engagements at the UN. (Image: Jaishankar/x/AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Days after the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has given his first assessment of the US-China meeting. The minister said on Monday that the two countries are in a competitive mode, and all other countries, including India, are looking to “de-risk” and “diversify” to manage ties.

Jaishankar also talked about the complex nature of the Indo-US trade deal negotiations, but said they have reached a situation where there is “more or less an understanding on the trade agreement”.

Flagging terrorism emanating from Pakistan as one of India’s key concerns, the External Affairs Minister also said that if “something which matters deeply to us” is not fully appreciated by the US, it has an impact on the relationship.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The External Affairs Minister was speaking at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York after a week of high-level diplomatic engagements at the UN.

Referring to the ‘G2’ meeting between US President Trump and Chinese President Xi last week in Washington, Jaishankar said that when the second-most consequential economy joins the first, “while they may have their points of convergence, overall they are in a competitive mode”.

Also Read | Between Trump’s US and Xi’s China, the trap India must avoid

“There are limits to what the two of them can agree upon vis-a-vis the rest of the world. And that then leaves the rest of us and the rest of us are coming to terms today with a very different America, with the fact that there is also today a certain conversation taking place between America and China,” he said, adding that the rest of the world is busy making its arrangements.

“Each one of us is looking for our optimal solutions. How do we de-risk? How do we diversify? Which are the new partners? Where do we get more value out of an existing partnership? We are really looking today at a difficult global situation. But as always, countries respond, they calculate, they adjust, they find new accommodations, they find new solutions, and that is how the international order develops, and it is that development today that I think the UN is a witness to,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Jaishankar pointed to “stakes” and “complexity” involved in India-US trade negotiations. “Bear in mind, India is a society of small producers, small agriculture producers, small factories. Apart from the per capita gap between India and the United States, the nature of production, nature of society is very different.”

“A trade negotiation required a certain amount of… patience and detailing to see it through. The expectation that it could rapidly move forward, I think, was tested against a ground reality which was much more complex,” he said.

“Today, we have reached a situation where there is more or less an understanding on the trade agreement,” he added.

On Pakistan, Jaishankar said, “What for us in India is particularly important is the issue of terrorism. That we feel that… as a country perhaps there are very few countries which have been subjected to the kind of terrorism that we have from a neighbour as part of a deliberate, conscious policy over many, many decades.”

Story continues below this ad

“Now, if something which matters so deeply to us, there isn’t enough understanding or appreciation or empathy of that, I think that creates a problem too. That you know if… one of my primary concerns is not fully appreciated by my partner, then clearly there is an impact of that on the relationship,” he said, referring to the ties between India and the US.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
twitter

Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 27 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting and writing explainers and analysis on foreign affairs for about 19 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He won the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award, 2023, for the second time for his reporting of the Oct 7 attacks on Israel and the war in Gaza. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments