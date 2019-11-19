S Jaishankar first foreign minister to visit Sri Lanka after Rajapaksa’s victory

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will go to Sri Lanka on Tuesday, becoming the first foreign dignitary to visit Colombo after Gotabhaya Rajapaksa was elected as the President of the island nation.

Advertising

Interestingly, Jaishankar had served as First Secretary and Political Adviser to the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) in Sri Lanka in the 90s.

Following his election win on Sunday, Gotabhaya, a former wartime defence secretary and younger brother of ex-president Mahinda Rajapaksa, was quick to reach out to India — and convey that while China will be a “trade partner”, India remains “our relative”.

Following his victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rajapaksa and said he looked forward to deepening relations between India and Sri Lanka.

“I look forward to working closely with you for deepening the close and fraternal ties between our two countries and citizens, and for peace, prosperity as well as security in our region,” Modi said in a tweet.