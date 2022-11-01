Jaishankar to represent India at SCO heads of govt council meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at a virtual meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on Tuesday.

The CHG meeting, which is held annually, focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the bloc and approves its annual budget.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the meeting will be attended by SCO member states, observer states, the SCO secretary general and the executive director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS). Turkmenistan and other invited guests are expected to join the deliberations.

“India remains actively engaged in various SCO activities/dialogue mechanisms in the region as well as other multilateral cooperation within the SCO framework,” the MEA said. The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.