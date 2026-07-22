Jaishankar to meet Quad counterparts in Manila on sidelines of ASEAN meet

3 min readNew DelhiJul 22, 2026 05:53 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Manila, Philippines, on July 22-23 to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting under the ASEAN framework, including the ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS), and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).
The MEA said that the visit “underscores India’s deepening engagement with ASEAN under the Act East Policy and reaffirms our strong commitment to further strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It is of particular significance that 2026 has been designated as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation”.
It said that on the margins of the ASEAN-related meetings, “the External Affairs Minister will be participating in a Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting with his counterparts from Australia, Japan and the United States. He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from participating countries.”
In May this year, with an eye on China, the Quad Foreign Ministers decided to launch the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Corporation, expanding maritime domain awareness and enhancing port infrastructure in Fiji. They also agreed to launch the Indo-Pacific Energy Security initiative, which will focus on regional energy resilience. And they decided to proceed with concrete cooperation under the Quad Critical Minerals Initiative framework to strengthen supply chains.
The Foreign Ministers of India, the US, Australia and Japan will meet in Manila. But with the US and China engagement on one side and the strained ties between India and the US, there appears to be uncertainty over the Quad leaders’ summit this year in Delhi.
Explained
Bridging the gap
In May this year, when the Quad Foreign Ministers met in Delhi, the joint statement did not specify whether it would be held this year in Delhi or in some other country. The Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting was originally planned to be held in Australia, but it was held in Delhi. So, officials said that it is a “nimble” grouping, and the decision to hold the leaders’ summit will be taken by the Foreign ministers.
“We look forward to the convening of the Quad Leaders’ Summit, the next Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and continuing our engagements that advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” the joint statement had said.
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The Philippines assumed the ASEAN Chairship for 2026 under the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together”, focusing on regional peace and security, economic integration, digital transformation, inclusive growth and people empowerment. It comes at a time when ASEAN seeks to strengthen resilience amid global uncertainties while advancing cooperation among member states and external partners, including India.