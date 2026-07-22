Jaishankar to meet Quad counterparts in Manila on sidelines of ASEAN meet

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (centre left) and Deputy PM of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thongsavanh Phomvihane (centre right) on the sidelines of the ASEAN Ministerial Meetings in Manila, on Tuesday. (AP)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Manila, Philippines, on July 22-23 to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting under the ASEAN framework, including the ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS), and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).

The MEA said that the visit “underscores India’s deepening engagement with ASEAN under the Act East Policy and reaffirms our strong commitment to further strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It is of particular significance that 2026 has been designated as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation”.

It said that on the margins of the ASEAN-related meetings, “the External Affairs Minister will be participating in a Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting with his counterparts from Australia, Japan and the United States. He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from participating countries.”