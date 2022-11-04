scorecardresearch
Jaishankar to meet Lavrov, Russia Trade Minister

S Jaishankar will travel to Russia on November 7 and 8.

Jaishankar at Passport Seva Kendra in Kolkata, Thursday

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Russia on November 7 and 8, during which he will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime and Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday, days after Moscow confirmed the visit.

On the meeting with Lavrov, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “Discussions are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral issues as well as exchange of views on various regional and international developments.”

He said “issues pertaining to bilateral economic cooperation in various domains” will be discussed in Jaishankar-Manturov talks.

