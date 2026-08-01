Jaishankar to Iran’s Araghchi: No matter what, do not attack merchant vessels

A day after the government informed Parliament that 16 Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers, had been killed and another 75 injured in West Asia since the start of the conflict in February, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Syed Abbas Araghchi Friday and “strongly urged” Iran to avoid attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers under any circumstances.

Jaishankar’s phone conversation with Araghchi came a day after he conveyed

India’s concern over attacks on cargo vess­els and seafarers to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha “Had a tele-conversation with FM Araghchi of Iran this evening. Conveyed our deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region,” Jaishankar said after the conversation.