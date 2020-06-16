Jaishankar to hold talks with China, Russia on June 22

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (File photo) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (File photo)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to join his Chinese and Russian counterparts at a virtual conference of the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral on June 22, sources said on Monday.

The trilateral meeting on June 22 was scheduled to be held in March, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The meeting, being convened at the initiative of Russia, is expected to deliberate on a range of key issues, like ways to collectively tackle the coronavirus pandemic and address common security threats, sources said.

The three foreign ministers are also expected to deliberate extensively on the evolving political situation in Afghanistan after the US inked a peace deal with the Taliban in February.

The meeting of the RIC foreign ministers is also expected to delve into key connectivity projects in the region including the implementation of the 7,200-km International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) linking India, Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asia with Europe.

“It will be a good opportunity for all the three countries to come together and discuss regional issues in order to synchronise our views to contribute to regional stability,” a source said.

The RIC meet comes against the backdrop of a border standoff between Indian and Chinese militaries in several areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh for over five weeks. Both countries are holding talks at military and diplomatic levels to resolve the dispute.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.