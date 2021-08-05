Jaishankar to attend Ebrahim Raisi’s swearing-in ceremony today

EXTERNAL AFFAIRS Minister S Jaishankar will visit Tehran on Thursday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

“At the invitation of the government of Iran, the External affairs Minister will visit Iran on August 5-6, 2021 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect H.E. Ayatollah Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi on August 5,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Jaishankar will meet Raisi and also hold talks with other leaders during the trip.

Iran had invited India to attend the swearing-in ceremony when Jaishankar met Raisi during a stopover in Tehran on July 7 while travelling to Moscow. A total of 115 officials from 73 countries will attend the inauguration. Meanwhile, Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar has said that he called Jaishankar on Tuesday to “discuss convening an emergency session of the UN Security Council on Afghanistan”.

Taking to Twitter, Atmar said the UN and the international community must play a greater role to stop the unfolding tragedy in Afghanistan due to Taliban violence and atrocities.

“Atmar, during a telephone conversation with Jaishankar, talked about the escalation of violence, widespread human rights violations by the Taliban and foreign terrorist groups operations in Afghanistan, and the need to hold a special session of the UN Security Council on Afghanistan,” Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

On Sunday, India assumed the rotating presidency of the UNSC for the month of August.

According to the statement, “(Mr) Jaishankar called the holding of the UN Security Council meeting important for the immediate cessation of human rights abuses and the establishment of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region. He reassured Minister Atmar of his country’s commitment to reviewing Afghanistan’s proposal and conducting the necessary consultations.”

The two sides also discussed the agenda and the level of participation in the upcoming meetings on the Afghan peace process in Doha, the statement added.