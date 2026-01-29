Jaishankar to attend minerals meet hosted by Rubio on Feb 4

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In what will be External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s first visit to the US this year, he will travel to Washington DC for the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial meeting on February 4, sources said.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is hosting the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial to strengthen global supply chain cooperation. The meeting focuses on securing resilient supply chains for critical minerals essential to national security and energy transition.
While the ministerial meeting will be the ostensible reason, it will also be an opportunity for the two ministers to repair strained ties.
This follows a conversation between Jaishankar and Rubio on January 13, when they had discussed a possible meeting in February. An invitation followed after the phone call.
Earlier this month, US Ambassador Sergio Gor had said that India would be invited to the US-led strategic initiative Pax Silica. In their conversation, Jaishankar and Rubio had discussed bilateral trade negotiations, critical minerals, defence, nuclear cooperation, energy and a possible meeting next month.
The trade deal negotiations are key, since India is facing 50 per cent tariffs from the US since August last year.
The two have met and spoken several times in 2025, starting from their meeting in January last year, on the very first day Rubio took over as Secretary of State.
Thereafter, the two have met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and the G7 Foreign Ministers’ gathering.
In July 2025, Jaishankar travelled to the US for the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting.
Jaishankar's first visit to the US in the new year holds the promise of improvement in India-US relations which have been feeling the pressure of tariffs and President Trump's claims of brokering a ceasefire with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. It can also pave the way for the long-expected India-US trade deal.
In September 2025, in their first meeting after the Trump administration levied 50 per cent tariffs on India and decided to impose a $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applicants, their conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of “current concern” – indicating that hot-button issues were addressed.
In October 2025, Jaishankar held talks with Rubio on the sidelines of the ASEAN and East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur amid chill in the ties that had set in following the 50 per cent tariffs (including a 25 per cent penalty over India’s purchase of Russian oil), closer US-Pakistan ties and Trump’s repeated claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May last year.
In November 2025, the two ministers interacted on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Canada, their discussions focusing on trade and supply chains. They also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East situation and the Indo-Pacific. Since September 2025, India has reduced its Russian oil imports – signaling to Washington that the US should take off the 25 per cent punitive tariff.
Sources said waiver of this punitive tariff can considerably release the tension in the relationship even as two sides continue negotiating a trade deal.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Opposition slams President Murmu's "recycled" speech lacking truth or accountability. Murmu highlighted government's agenda on economic reforms, rural employment, national security, and social welfare. Congress chief calls it a ritual with no clear goals or measurable outcomes. TMC deputy leader says it confirms government's denial. SP MP calls it devoid of facts and filled with lies.