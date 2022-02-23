Jaishankar targets China: ‘Greater power should lead to restraint, respect for sovereignty’

UNDERLINING THAT “greater power and stronger capabilities” should lead to “responsibility and restraint”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Paris on Tuesday that this means “respect for international law” and “territorial integrity and sovereignty”, in comments seen to be directed at China for the aggressive behaviour along the India-China border.

While he did not name China, Jaishankar also said this means “economics free of coercion” and “politics free from the threat or the use of force”, “observing global norms and practices”, and “refraining from making claims on the global commons” — all oblique references to China’s aggression in India’s neighbourhood, South China Sea, Taiwan and against Australia.

Addressing the European Union Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific in Paris, Jaishankar told the 27-nation grouping that it is important to deal with the challenges in the region collectively, saying they could extend to Europe as “distance is no insulation”. The opening session was attended by his counterparts from France, Japan, Cambodia and Indonesia.

This is the third time in the last ten days that Jaishankar has spoken out against China on foreign soil — he is usually very diplomatic in his choice of words, especially on China, more so while speaking abroad.

It is in line with his sharp remarks in Australia on February 12, where, with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne by his side, Jaishankar slammed China for “disregarding” the “written agreements” with India on not massing troops at the border and said it is “an issue of legitimate concern for the entire international community”. On February 19, again without naming China, Jaishankar criticised Beijing over debt-trap diplomacy and cautioned countries in the neighbourhood against falling into that trap and making “informed decisions”.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar said the hosting of the forum at a time Europe was grappling with a serious crisis (in Ukraine) reflected the importance the European Union attaches to its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region. He said the Indo-Pacific is at the “heart” of the multipolarity and “rebalancing” that characterises contemporary changes, adding that engagement of France and the EU in the region would benefit it.

“But it is essential that greater power and stronger capabilities lead to responsibility and restraint. This means, above all, respect for international law; territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he said. “It means economics free of coercion and politics free from the threat or the use of force. It means observing global norms and practices. And refraining from making claims on the global commons,” Jaishankar said. The EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific was organised by France in its capacity as chair of the council of the Union.