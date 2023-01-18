scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Jaishankar to start three-day visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka from today

Jaishankar’s visit will see the launch of a number of key India-supported projects that will contribute to the socio-economic development of the Maldives, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Jaishankar in Maldives and Sri LankaThe External Affairs Minister's visit is testimony to the importance that India attaches to its close and friendly relations with the Maldives and Sri Lanka,” the MEA statement said. (Photo: PTI/File)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will start a three-day trip to the two island nations of the Maldives and Sri Lanka Wednesday. During his visit to the Maldives, Jaishankar would call on Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and hold discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid.

Jaishankar’s visit will see the signing of agreements related to the bilateral development cooperation, ground-breaking/ inauguration/ handing-over and launch of a number of key India-supported projects that will contribute to the socio-economic development of the Maldives, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka will follow his earlier visits to the country in January 2021 and March 2022. “Sri Lanka is a close friend and neighbour, and India has stood with the people of Sri Lanka at all times,” MEA said.

During the visit, Jaishankar will call on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and also hold discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs M U M Ali Sabry on the entire gamut of close India-Sri Lanka partnership and steps to strengthen it in all spheres.

“Both the Maldives and Sri Lanka are India’s key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and occupy a special place in the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and ‘Neighbourhood First’. The External Affairs Minister’s visit is testimony to the importance that India attaches to its close and friendly relations with the Maldives and Sri Lanka,” the MEA statement said.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 12:18 IST
