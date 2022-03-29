scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Must Read

India, Sri Lanka must collectively combat terrorism, violent extremism, cyber-attacks: Jaishankar

Jaishankar also said that India and Sri Lanka must also collectively combat terrorism, violent extremism, transnational crime, cyber-attacks and narco-trafficking.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
March 29, 2022 11:58:12 am
Jaishankar, BIMSTEC, Jaishankar at BIMSTEC, Jaishankar on cyber attacks, Jaishankar on terrorism, Jaishankar Sri Lanka, India news, Indian expressEAM Dr S Jaishankar at the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday. (ANI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday participated in the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo, where he emphasized India’s commitment to intensify and expand cooperation in connectivity, energy and maritime.

“Participated at the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo today. Thank FM Prof. G.L. Peiris for his hospitality. Emphasized our commitment to intensify and expand areas of cooperation, especially connectivity, energy and maritime cooperation,” Jaishankar tweeted.

“Will encourage active business collaboration and common projects to this end. Cooperation on port facilities, ferry services, coastal shipping, grid connectivity and motor vehicles movement are key,” the EAM further said.

Jaishankar also said that India and Sri Lanka must also collectively combat terrorism, violent extremism, transnational crime, cyber-attacks and narco-trafficking.

“Look forward to the adoption of our Charter and Master Plan at the Summit tomorrow,” he tweeted.

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 29: Latest News

Advertisement