India, Sri Lanka must collectively combat terrorism, violent extremism, cyber-attacks: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday participated in the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo, where he emphasized India’s commitment to intensify and expand cooperation in connectivity, energy and maritime.

“Participated at the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo today. Thank FM Prof. G.L. Peiris for his hospitality. Emphasized our commitment to intensify and expand areas of cooperation, especially connectivity, energy and maritime cooperation,” Jaishankar tweeted.

“Will encourage active business collaboration and common projects to this end. Cooperation on port facilities, ferry services, coastal shipping, grid connectivity and motor vehicles movement are key,” the EAM further said.

Jaishankar also said that India and Sri Lanka must also collectively combat terrorism, violent extremism, transnational crime, cyber-attacks and narco-trafficking.

“Look forward to the adoption of our Charter and Master Plan at the Summit tomorrow,” he tweeted.