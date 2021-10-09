Jaishankar speaks to UK counterpart to ‘facilitate travel’ between the countries

A day after the UK announced lifting of its quarantine rule for Indian travellers, Union Minster of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, on Friday spoke to his British counterpart Liz Truss with a focus on issues related to travel between the two countries.

On Thursday, UK announced that Indian travellers vaccinated with both doses of Covishield or any other vaccine approved by it will not be required to undergo a 10-day mandatory quarantine on arrival from October 11.

After Friday’s conversation, Jaishankar tweeted: “Good to talk to UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz. Agreed to facilitate travel between our two countries. This will help to implement the Roadmap 2030.”

‘Roadmap 2030’ was adopted at a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson at a virtual summit in May. It is aimed at elevating bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and guide cooperation over the next decade in the key areas of trade and economy, defence and security, climate change and people-to-people connect among others.

The announcement on lifting the quarantine rule for Indian travellers was made by British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Thursday evening.

“From Monday, a traveller from India to the UK, double jabbed with Covishield or another vaccine recognised by the UK regulator does not have to be quarantined. It will be easier and cheaper to enter the UK. This is great news,” Ellis had said in a video statement.