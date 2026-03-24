Jaishankar speaks to Marco Rubio on ‘energy security concerns’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday, hours after US President Donald Trump paused strikes on Iran’s power plants for five days. This came a day before US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby was visiting India.

This is Jaishankar’s first phone conversation with the US Secretary of State since the war began in West Asia on February 28. They had last met in early February, when Jaishankar had visited Washington DC for the ministerial meeting on critical minerals.

On Monday, the External Affairs Minister also met ambassadors of Gulf Cooperation Council countries in New Delhi. GCC includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).