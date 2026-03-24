Jaishankar speaks to Marco Rubio on ‘energy security concerns’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday, hours after US President Donald Trump paused strikes on Iran’s power plants for five days. This came a day before US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby was visiting India.
This is Jaishankar’s first phone conversation with the US Secretary of State since the war began in West Asia on February 28. They had last met in early February, when Jaishankar had visited Washington DC for the ministerial meeting on critical minerals.
On Monday, the External Affairs Minister also met ambassadors of Gulf Cooperation Council countries in New Delhi. GCC includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
After the call with Rubio, Jaishankar posted on X: “Had a detailed telecon this evening with US @SecRubio. Our discussions focused on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the international economy. We particularly spoke about energy security concerns. Agreed to remain in touch.”
After his meeting with the GCC ambassadors, he said, “Pleased to meet the Ambassadors of #GCC countries in Delhi this evening. Exchanged views on the conflict in West Asia. Thanked them for their continued support to the Indian community in the region.” Jaishankar has spoken to the foreign ministers of all GCC countries since the war began, as well as Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi five times.
On Monday, Jaishankar also spoke to the foreign ministers of Germany and Sri Lanka.
After talking to the German Foreign Minister, he said, “A useful conversation yesterday night with German FM Johann Wadephul on the West Asia conflict. Agreed to remain in touch.”
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And, after his call with the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister, he posted: “A good conversation with FM@HMVijithaHerath of Sri Lanka. Discussed the repercussions of the West Asia conflict. India stands committed to #NeighbourhoodFirst and #VisionMAHASAGAR.”
When asked about President Trump’s latest remarks, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi is tracking the developments. “We are closely following these developments,” he said. “As you are aware, the Prime Minister has been speaking to several world leaders on the ongoing conflict in the West Asia region,” he said. Modi had said that he has spoken to the leaders of the region twice in the last few weeks.
On Saturday, Modi spoke with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. He expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia.
The Prime Minister condemned the attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains. He also reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure. He appreciated Iran’s continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More