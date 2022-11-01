At SCO meet, Jaishankar takes aim at China’s BRI: ‘Connectivity projects should respect sovereignty’

In a reference to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), External Affairs minister S Jaishankar Tuesday underlined that “connectivity projects should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states” of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

India refused to endorse BRI at the meet, becoming the only country in the eight-member SCO to do so. It has been critical of the project, since it includes the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which passes through Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

Jaishankar was addressing a virtual meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG). The 21st meeting of the CHG was hosted by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. The meeting is held every year and focuses on SCO’s trade and economic agenda and to approve its annual budget. The eight-nation SCO has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

‘Chabahar port, INSTC as ‘enablers’ for better connectivity in SCO region’

Addressing the meeting, Jaishankar emphasised that “fair market access” is the only way to move forward and pointed out that Chabahar port and the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC) could become “enablers” for better connectivity in the SCO region. The projects, according to him, will unlock enormous economic potential.

Jaishankar also said India’s total trade with SCO member states is just $141 billion, which has the potential to increase manifold.

Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on Iran’s southern coast, the Chabahar port is being jointly developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan in a bid to boost trade ties. The INSTC, on the other hand, is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode transport project for moving freight among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.