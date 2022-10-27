Jaishankar to visit Moscow, hold talks with Lavrov on November 8: Russian foreign ministry

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on November 8, a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

“The ministers will discuss the current state of bilateral relations and the international agenda,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The Ministry of External Affairs has not commented yet on Jaishankar’s proposed visit, which comes in the wake of a fresh wave of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine following a huge blast in Crimea two weeks ago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a number of times.

On a call with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi said there can be “no military solution” and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts. At a bilateral meeting with Putin in Samarkand on September 16, Modi told the Russian president that “today’s era is not of war”.

While India is yet to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the government has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

