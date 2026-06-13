India takes up sailors’ deaths with US: Jaishankar raises Gulf attacks issue with Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left) and Extermal Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar (right). (Photos: AP/PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, registering a strong protest against the attacks by American naval forces that led to the deaths of three Indian seafarers this week.

Taking to X, Jaishankar wrote: “Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified.”

A day ago, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned the US charge d’affaires (CDA), Jason Meeks, and lodged its protest over the series of attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman.