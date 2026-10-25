Terror as statecraft unacceptable; not all states show zero tolerance: Jaishankar

Without naming Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that the use of terrorism as an instrument of statecraft was unacceptable, calling for a strong global resolve to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

While speaking at an event in New Delhi, he also called out countries for allowing “political calculations” to take precedence over displaying zero tolerance towards terror-sponsoring states.

“Terrorism is another deadly threat to peace. Its usage as an instrument of statecraft is simply unacceptable. It can never be justified. It can never be rationalised. Yet, it continues because not all states really display zero tolerance,” he said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

A few weeks ago, speaking at a conversation hosted by the Asia Society in New York, Jaishankar said that terrorism emanating from its neighbour is one of India’s primary concerns, and if this is not fully appreciated by New Delhi’s partners, it affects bilateral ties, alluding to India-US relations amid an upswing in Washington-Islamabad ties.

Jaishankar then said terrorism remained one of India’s primary concerns, particularly because of what he described as “decades” of attacks originating from Pakistan. “For us in India, what is particularly important is the issue of terrorism,” he said, “If something which matters so deeply to us, there isn’t enough understanding or appreciation or empathy of that, I think that creates a problem too.”

‘Despite history holding so many lessons…’

On Sunday, while speaking at the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan on Non-Dualism for World Understanding on the occasion of UN Day, Jaishankar said, ”Despite history holding so many lessons, some still allow political calculations to take precedence. The world must therefore develop sharper awareness about this common threat, and it must come together with stronger resolve and counter-terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

A day earlier, India condemned the attack on a church in Jordan’s Karak, which claimed seven lives and left 34 others injured. In an official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi termed the strike a “heinous” and “cowardly” act, while also reiterating its commitment to combating terrorism globally.

Story continues below this ad

Jaishankar also pointed to the two major wars—in Ukraine and in West Asia—to reiterate how far-away countries that have nothing to do with them are paying the price through higher fuel and food prices, and economic disruption.

“There are today two major conflicts going on in the world: in Ukraine and in West Asia or the Middle East. Societies and economies, peoples far away, who have little say in the matter, are actually paying the cost. We cannot remain helpless spectators,” he said.

India, he said, is echoing what much of the world feels: that these conflicts can only end through dialogue and diplomacy, not on the battlefield. India is trying to help in its own way and is willing to work with other countries to push for peace.

“India expresses global sentiment when we urge that dialogue and diplomacy are the only solution. We are making efforts ourselves and are open to working with other partners to that end,” added Jaishankar.

Story continues below this ad

The minister also highlighted the link between peace, economic progress, and shared prosperity, warning that unequal development in an interconnected world could lead to continued instability.

“Progress and prosperity are the flip side of conflict and violence, and they too are equally indivisible. The world cannot advance half prosperous and half denied in an era of intricate supply chains, of globalised markets, and of common resources. This is simply a prescription for continuous instability,” he said.

‘UN’s limitation must be addressed’

During his address, he spoke on the need for reforms in the United Nations, emphasising that the shortcomings and limitations of the global body must be recognised and addressed, and that the case for reformed multilateralism was becoming stronger by the day.

“Large parts of the world cannot be left out from decision-making. The UN must show leadership, not be a spectator to global crises,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Calling for a renewed commitment to collective action, Jaishankar said the international community must continue to work towards long-awaited changes in the global multilateral system.

Jaishankar said that the international community cannot remain helpless as bystanders and populations bear the cascading economic brunt of raging wars in Ukraine and West Asia.

Emphasising that global governance structures established eight decades ago under Article 1 of the UN Charter were meant to act as a centre for harmonising international actions, he noted that current institutional gridlocks leave far-removed populations suffering from conflicts they had no role in starting.