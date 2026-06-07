Jaishankar, Nepal’s Foreign Minister vow to take bilateral ties to new heights

The two ministers vowed to take the bilateral ties to “new heights” while reviewing the full spectrum of the relations, covering development cooperation, connectivity, trade and transit, energy, and people-to-people ties, according to the MEA.

INDIA AND Nepal completed the internal processes to enforce the mutual legal assistance pact to tackle “cross-border crimes”, as the visiting Foreign Minister of Nepal Shishir Khanal met External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday.

The two sides also made progress in the sectors of health, UPI, innovation and startups. Khanal’s visit comes days after the chief of Nepal’s ruling RSP, Rabi Lamichhane, met the Indian leadership in Delhi.

After the bilateral meeting, Jaishankar posted on X, “A pleasure to meet FM Shisir Khanal of Nepal and his delegation today. A detailed discussion on our unique partnership, including on development cooperation, connectivity, energy, especially hydropower development, education, health, capacity building, digital, culture and sports. Reiterated India’s commitment to work with Nepal for mutual progress, prosperity & well-being of our peoples.”