West Asia conflict: Jaishankar says India’s guiding principles are peace, de-escalation and national interests

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a statement in Rajya Sabha on Monday that the three guiding principles for the Government when it came to the conflict in West Asia were advocacy of peace, de-escalation and restraint for the safety of civilians, well-being and security of the Indian community living in the region, and guarding national interests such as energy security and commercial activity.

The minister spoke amid sloganeering by the Opposition. Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had demanded a short discussion under Rule 176 on India’s energy security in view of the conflict in West Asia before the minister made his statement.

The minister informed the House that the Government had issued its first statement on the ongoing conflict on February 20, when the conflict began, urging “all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise safety of civilians”. He said that the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on March 1 under the chairmanship of the prime minister and was apprised of the situation. He said the CCS was concerned over the safety and security of the Indian community in the region and the implications for regional security and for economic and commercial activities.

Jaishankar said the committee was apprised of difficulties faced by Indian travellers transiting the region and the students appearing for examinations in these countries. It directed all ministries and departments concerned to take appropriate measures to respond to this problem. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to closely monitor developments and that relevant ministries were coordinating for effective responses.

‘1 crore Indians in Gulf and a few thousands in Iran’

The minister informed the House that there are almost 1 crore Indian citizens who live and work in Gulf nations and a few thousand others in Iran. He also said the region was key to India’s energy security as it included many of the suppliers of oil and gas for the country. The Gulf is also a major trade partner, accounting for almost $200 billion annually, and there has been significant investment from the region into the Indian economy over the last decade, he said. “Therefore, serious supply chain disruptions and a climate of instability that we perceive are serious issues,” he said.

He also informed the House about the advisories that had been issued to Indians from across countries in the region over the last two months and the efforts made to help Indians who wanted to return, crossing over borders. He said that the civil aviation ministry has ensured flights from the region, over 100 flights in the last three days. He said that around 67,000 nationals had returned as of Sunday.

He also informed the House that Iran had sought permission for three of its vessels to dock in Indian ports — a request that was granted on March 1. He said the Iranian vessel Lavan was currently docked at Kochi with its crew living in Indian Navy facilities. Jaishankar said the Iranian foreign minister had expressed thanks for the humane gesture.