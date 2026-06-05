Jaishankar meets UK foreign Secretary, underlines shared economic ambitions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called the India-UK partnership as a “forward-looking highway” of “shared economic ambitions and high-technology”, as he met the visiting British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on Thursday.

The two ministers, along with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, witnessed two education-related outcomes, which included handing over of letter of approval to the University of Liverpool for establishing its campus in Bengaluru, and a MoU between King’s College London and the National Maritime Foundation to establish the Regional Maritime Security Centre for Excellence.

Cooper also met PM Narendra Modi during her day-long trip, and the PM said he “appreciated the deepening of the India-UK partnership in recent times that has unlocked unprecedented growth opportunities for both our countries”. “India-UK Vision 2035 will continue to guide our partnership and strengthen our joint efforts for global good,” Modi said.