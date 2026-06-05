Jaishankar meets UK foreign Secretary, underlines shared economic ambitions
Earlier, at the bilateral meeting, Jaishankar said that India and the UK are well-positioned to construct a new future-oriented and mutually beneficial partnership on the back of their newly firmed-up comprehensive trade deal and the defence industrial roadmap.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called the India-UK partnership as a “forward-looking highway” of “shared economic ambitions and high-technology”, as he met the visiting British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on Thursday.
The two ministers, along with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, witnessed two education-related outcomes, which included handing over of letter of approval to the University of Liverpool for establishing its campus in Bengaluru, and a MoU between King’s College London and the National Maritime Foundation to establish the Regional Maritime Security Centre for Excellence.
Cooper also met PM Narendra Modi during her day-long trip, and the PM said he “appreciated the deepening of the India-UK partnership in recent times that has unlocked unprecedented growth opportunities for both our countries”. “India-UK Vision 2035 will continue to guide our partnership and strengthen our joint efforts for global good,” Modi said.
Jaishankar, who met Cooper on her first visit to India as Foreign Secretary, said, “We reviewed ongoing progress in our cooperation focusing on trade, technology, supply chains, defence, climate, education and people to people ties. Also spoke about new opportunities in clean energy, AI and critical minerals.”
He said that they also exchanged views on global developments including in Ukraine, West Asia and the Indo-Pacific. “Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership powered by #Vision2035 continues to advance,” he said.
Earlier, at the bilateral meeting, Jaishankar said that India and the UK are well-positioned to construct a new future-oriented and mutually beneficial partnership on the back of their newly firmed-up comprehensive trade deal and the defence industrial roadmap.
Highlighting the finalisation of India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, Jaishankar said CETA addresses many concerns about creating resilient supply chains and addressing concerns in areas of trade, energy, food and economic security.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More