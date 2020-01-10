Jaishankar meets Sri Lankan counterpart, takes up issue of fishermen

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Dinesh Gunawardena in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Dinesh Gunawardena in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Thursday held talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart, Dinesh Gunawardena, on a host of topics, including the sensitive issue of Indian fishermen and their equipment in the neighbouring country’s custody.

Gunawardena, who arrived here on Wednesday night on a three-day visit, said during the talks that as announced by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, all 52 boats being held by Sri Lanka will be released, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. “We understand from the conversation that the process to release the boats is ongoing and should happen very soon,” Kumar said. He said the Indian side is engaged with the Sri Lankan government for the speedy release of 15 Indian fishermen who are still in their custody.

Jaishankar and Gunawardena spoke on bilateral economic projects and there are quite a few on the table involving India’s development assistance, human resource development, and mutual cooperation, Kumar said.

“Productive discussions with FM @DCRGunawardena of Sri Lanka on a range of substantive bilateral issues and regional concerns. Elaborated on the vision of our leaders for further strengthening India-SriLanka relations,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The Sri Lankan foreign minister reiterated the importance laid by President Rajapaksa on exploring newer areas of cooperation with India with an emphasis on skill development, vocational training and capacity building and requested India’s support, the MEA said in a statement.

Minister Jaishankar assured his full support to such initiatives on the basis of the recognised strength of India’s institutions in these areas and based on Sri Lanka’s requirements, the statement added.

The two ministers also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including climate change and counter-terrorism, the statement said. This was Gunawardena’s first foreign visit after he took up office.

During the visit, he also met Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey, and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

