Jaishankar meets Qatar leaders, talks economic and security ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday discussed ways to strengthen the multifaceted bilateral relationship with Qatar with that country’s top leadership in areas such as energy, trade, investment, food processing, healthcare, education, culture, defence and security.

“They agreed to maintain regular consultations and coordination on all issues of mutual interest at multilateral fora,” an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

Jaishankar was on a two-day standalone visit to Qatar on December starting Sunday. During the visit he called on and handed over a personal message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, inviting him to visit India and thanking Qatar for taking care of people from the Indian community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Amir accepted the invitation to visit India at an early date. He also recalled his telephone conversation with the Prime Minister, during which both leaders had decided to set up task forces on investment and energy.

Both sides are in the process of implementing this decision, the MEA statement said.

Qatar’s leader appreciated the contribution of the Indian community in Qatar and recalled his visits to India.

Jaishankar interacted with business leaders from Qatar, including the chairmen and board members of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Qatar Businessmen Association. He appreciated their commitment for business partnerships with India and briefed them about new opportunities flowing from Atmanirbhar Bharat.