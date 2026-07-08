Jaishankar meets Bahrain’s Dy PM Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a four-nation Gulf tour, on Tuesday met Bahrain’s Deputy Prime Minister Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa on Tuesday.

The meeting came a day after Jaishankar held an audience with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

“A pleasure to meet Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain H.E Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa this morning. Discussed taking forward our bilateral cooperation across various sectors. Also exchanged views on the regional situation,” Jaishankar posted on X on Tuesday.

Jaishankar arrived in Bahrain on Monday from Qatar. He is on the second leg of his four-nation Gulf visit from July 5 to 10, which also includes Kuwait and Oman.