Jaishankar meets Ambassador Gor ahead of US visit

Jaishankar is likely to travel to the US to attend the inaugural ministerial meeting on critical mineral supply chains on February 4.He is expected to have a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 05:06 AM IST
Jaishankar meets Ambassador Gor, Jaishankar meets Gor, S Jaishankar, Sergio Gor, critical minerals and defence, Indian express news, current affairsGor said he and Jaishankar had a “highly substantive discussion that covered everything from defence, trade, critical minerals, and working towards our common interests.” “Stay tuned for much more!” Gor said on social media. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Make us preferred source on Google

Ahead of his expected trip to the US next week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met with US Ambassador Sergio Gor, with talks focussing on key dimensions of bilateral ties, including in areas such as trade, critical minerals and defence.

Jaishankar is likely to travel to the United States to attend the inaugural ministerial meeting on critical mineral supply chains on February 4

He is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“Pleased to meet @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor today in New Delhi. Our conversation covered the many dimensions of our partnership,” Jaishankar said on X.

“Welcomed him and expressed confidence that he would contribute to the strengthening of India-US relations,” he said.

The US ambassador said he and Jaishankar had a “highly substantive discussion that covered everything from defence, trade, critical minerals, and working towards our common interests”.

“Stay tuned for much more!” Gor, who assumed office earlier this month, said on social media.

Story continues below this ad

This will be External Affairs minister S Jaishankar’s first visit to the US since September last year.

While the ministerial meeting will be the ostensible reason, it will also be an opportunity for the two ministers to repair strained ties between India and the US.

This follows a conversation between Jaishankar and Rubio on January 13, when they had discussed a possible meeting in February.

The trade deal negotiations are key, since India is facing 50 pc tariffs from the US since August last year.

Story continues below this ad

India has reduced its Russian oil imports since September 2025, signalling to Washington that the US should take off the 25 per cent punitive tariffs.

Sources said waiver of the 25 per cent tariff penalty is one that can relieve the relationship stress while the two sides continue negotiating the trade deal to get a reduced tariff on the remaining 25 per cent.

Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
twitter

Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Economic Survey flags India Inc’s ‘lack of investment appetite’, says Swadeshi ‘inevitable’
'Swadeshi inevitable’: Economic Survey flags India Inc’s ‘lack of investment appetite’
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
It was during his tenure as Guardian minister, Ajit Pawar got the NCP to power in the Pune civic body.
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement