Jaishankar meets Ambassador Gor ahead of US visit

Ahead of his expected trip to the US next week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met with US Ambassador Sergio Gor, with talks focussing on key dimensions of bilateral ties, including in areas such as trade, critical minerals and defence.
Jaishankar is likely to travel to the United States to attend the inaugural ministerial meeting on critical mineral supply chains on February 4
He is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
“Pleased to meet @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor today in New Delhi. Our conversation covered the many dimensions of our partnership,” Jaishankar said on X.
“Welcomed him and expressed confidence that he would contribute to the strengthening of India-US relations,” he said.
The US ambassador said he and Jaishankar had a “highly substantive discussion that covered everything from defence, trade, critical minerals, and working towards our common interests”.
“Stay tuned for much more!” Gor, who assumed office earlier this month, said on social media.
This will be External Affairs minister S Jaishankar’s first visit to the US since September last year.
While the ministerial meeting will be the ostensible reason, it will also be an opportunity for the two ministers to repair strained ties between India and the US.
This follows a conversation between Jaishankar and Rubio on January 13, when they had discussed a possible meeting in February.
The trade deal negotiations are key, since India is facing 50 pc tariffs from the US since August last year.
India has reduced its Russian oil imports since September 2025, signalling to Washington that the US should take off the 25 per cent punitive tariffs.
Sources said waiver of the 25 per cent tariff penalty is one that can relieve the relationship stress while the two sides continue negotiating the trade deal to get a reduced tariff on the remaining 25 per cent.
