Jaishankar meets Ambassador Gor ahead of US visit

Gor said he and Jaishankar had a “highly substantive discussion that covered everything from defence, trade, critical minerals, and working towards our common interests.” “Stay tuned for much more!” Gor said on social media. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Ahead of his expected trip to the US next week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met with US Ambassador Sergio Gor, with talks focussing on key dimensions of bilateral ties, including in areas such as trade, critical minerals and defence.

Jaishankar is likely to travel to the United States to attend the inaugural ministerial meeting on critical mineral supply chains on February 4

He is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“Pleased to meet @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor today in New Delhi. Our conversation covered the many dimensions of our partnership,” Jaishankar said on X.