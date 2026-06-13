Lethal action against civilian ships not justified: Jaishankar to Marco Rubio

The row over the killing of three Indian seafarers in a US missile strike on a ship near Oman escalated Friday when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and conveyed India’s strong protest over the attacks on commercial vessels by the US Navy trying to enforce a naval blockade of Iran.

Jaishankar, who was in Finland on a bilateral visit, called up Rubio, hours after the Ministry of External Affairs summoned the US charge d’affaires Jason Meeks for the second time in less than 48 hours over the attacks.

“Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.