Monday, August 02, 2021
Jaishankar likely to attend swearing-in ceremony of new Iran president

Iran has been a key country for India in the Gulf region. The two sides have been jointly focusing on improving connectivity between South East Asia and Central Asia.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 3, 2021 12:47:12 am
S. jaishankar, Ebrahim Raisi, iran president, Iran, India Iran relations, indian express, indian express newsLast month, Jaishankar had called on Raisi during a stopover in Tehran on his way to Russia. (File)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to attend Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raisi’s swearing-in ceremony on August 5.
Raisi, considered close to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, won the presidential election in June by a landslide. India has already accepted an invitation by Iran for the event, which is likely to be attended by leaders and representatives of a number of countries.

Last month, Jaishankar had called on Raisi during a stopover in Tehran on his way to Russia. He had also held extensive talks with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, covering a range of key issues including the fast-evolving situation in Afghanistan.

His visit to Iran had coincided with Iran’s hosting of an intra-Afghan dialogue in the country.

Iran has been a key country for India in the Gulf region. The two sides have been jointly focusing on improving connectivity between South East Asia and Central Asia. At a connectivity conference in Tashkent last month, Jaishankar projected Iran’s Chabahar Port as a key regional transit hub.

In 2017, then shipping minister Nitin Gadkari had attended the swearing-in ceremony of Raisi’s predecessor, Hassan Rouhani.

Live Blog

