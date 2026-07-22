After summoning Russian envoy, Jaishankar presses Moscow on Indian seafarers’ safety

A day after India summoned the Russian Charge d’Affaires and conveyed “unequivocal condemnation” and “grave concern” over the death of four Indian seafarers in a Russian missile strike on a merchant vessel off the coast of Ukraine, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and reiterated Delhi’s “strong concern regarding the safety of Indian seafarers in the region”.

Jaishankar, who met Lavrov in Manila on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit and ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting, said, “An in-depth review of our bilateral relations with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia. Reiterated our strong concern regarding the safety of Indian seafarers in the region.”

He also said that they “discussed various aspects of our partnership, including trade & investment, energy & connectivity, science & technology, and mobility. Also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and the Gulf situation”.

India had on Tuesday summoned the Russian Chargé d’Affaires Vladimir Ladanov, and conveyed that “such attacks undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce”.

“The Russian Chargé d’Affaires was requested to convey India’s strong concerns to his authorities that the targeting of commercial shipping and the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives are unacceptable and must be avoided,” it said.

While India was quick to condemn the attack on Monday, it did not name Russia. The naming, and summoning of a Russian diplomat on Tuesday was significant, considering that Delhi is perceived to be closer to Moscow and has done the diplomatic tightrope walk over the past four years of the Russia-Ukraine war.

While there have been deaths of Indian seafarers in the US-Iran war in West Asia in the last four-and-a-half months, this is the first time that Indian sailors have died in the Russia-Ukraine war.

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According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian forces launched three Kh-59/Kh-69 cruise missiles, one of which struck the starboard side of the Golden Leo — a Turkish-owned merchant vessel sailing under the flag of Guinea-Bissau — while it was departing Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa on Sunday. The strike killed 10 people, including four Indians. The MEA had said another Indian sailor was “hospitalised in a critical condition”.

While the Centre is yet to release the names of the dead, two sailors have been identified by their families as Akhil Joyan, 26, from Kerala, and Abhishek Nishad, 22, from Uttar Pradesh. Their families have said they were contacted by the shipping firm.