Jaishankar justifies India’s decision to buy Russian oil: ‘It is my moral duty to get Indians the best deal’

Updated: August 17, 2022 11:25:49 am
Justifying India’s decision to import Russian crude oil amidst the Ukraine war, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Wednesday that his moral duty is to ensure the best deal for Indians, most of whom cannot afford high energy prices.
“We have been very honest about our interests. I have a country with a per capita income of $2,000. These aren’t people who can afford higher energy prices. It is my obligation… my moral duty to ensure that I get them the best deal I can,” he said.
He was speaking during an interaction with the Indian community in Bangkok, Thailand.
Explaining that India’s traditional supplier lot has shrunk, Jaishankar said: “At this time, oil and gas prices are unreasonably high. A lot of traditional suppliers to India are also diverting them to Europe because Europe is buying or can buy less oil and gas from Russia. So, Europe is also buying much more from the Middle East and from other sources that would have supplied to India.”
Subscriber Only Stories
“So, it is a situation today where every country will try to ensure the best deal it gets to cushion high energy prices and India is doing exactly the same thing,” he said.
The minister added other countries, including the United States, accept India’s position in this regard. “And, once you lay it out very openly and honestly, people accept it. They may not always appreciate it, but as long as you have laid out your interests in a direct manner, my sense is that the world accepts that as a kind of reality,” he added.
In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, following which several Russian industries faced sanctions from the West, India has come under criticism for continuing to buy oil from Moscow.
In April, when asked about India’s stance during a press meeting in Washington, the foreign minister had said that India’s monthly purchase of oil from Russia is probably less than what Europe buys in an afternoon. He had added that India has issued multiple statements calling for dialogue and diplomacy while dealing with the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
“We are for urgent cessation of violence, and we are prepared to contribute in whatever way to these objectives,” he had said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Amrit Sarovar Mission: Purohit throws open pond in Kaimbwala village
Haryana: Juvenile apprehended for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 2-year-old girl
PCMC chief Rajesh Patil shunted out after a mixed tenure
Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in your city today
Vijay Varma says Darlings is the ‘antithesis’ of Kabir Singh, reveals Shah Rukh Khan expressed interest in playing Hamza
Tamil Nadu CM in Delhi: Stalin to call on PM Modi in the evening
Sima Taparia picks Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli as her favourite Bollywood couple after calling Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas mismatched
Meeting took place between govt and FIFA for holding of U-17 World Cup, SG Tushar Mehta tells SC
Pune: Lured by high profits on bitcoin trading, man loses Rs 13 lakh to cyber criminals
Gurgaon: Ingka Centre breaks ground on its first IKEA anchored meeting place
Ekta Kapoor roots for ‘legend’ Aamir Khan, says Laal Singh Chaddha cannot be boycotted
Angelina Jolie told the FBI that Brad Pitt ‘physically assaulted’ her, new report reveals