Jaishankar, Iran’s Araghchi hold third call as war rages

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday and discussed the situation in West Asia. This was their third conversation since February 28, when US and Israel attacked Iran which launched retaliatory strikes on several countries across the region.

“A detailed conversation this evening with Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran on the latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict. We agreed to remain in touch,” Jaishankar posted on X.

The two ministers have spoken twice earlier — on February 28 and March 5.

Jaishankar had on Monday told Parliament that while attempts have been made, “contacts with Iran at the leadership level are obviously difficult at this time”.