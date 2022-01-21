Four Indians, including infant, freeze to death trying to enter US, Jaishankar ‘shocked’

After four Indian nationals died in what seemed to be a case of trying to enter the US illegally from Canada, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he was shocked to hear about the incident. There was no official word from the Ministry of External Affairs about the incident.

Jaishankar tweeted, “Shocked by the report that 4 Indian nationals, including an infant have lost their lives at the Canada-US border. Have asked our Ambassadors in the US and Canada to urgently respond to the situation.”

PTI reported on Friday from the US that the family of four, including a baby, had died from exposure to the cold weather on the Canadian side of the border with the US, which seemed to be a human smuggling operation.

Bodies of the four people—two adults, one teenager and a baby—were found near Emerson in Canada close to the border with America’s Minnesota state.

According to Reuters, American authorities have arrested and charged a man named Steve Shand for human smuggling of Indian nationals from Canada. It reported that the US attorney’s office in Minnesota arrested Shand on the American side of the border on Wednesday while driving two undocumented Indian citizens. The US patrols had come across “five more Indians traveling on foot, one of whom was carrying a backpack belonging to a family of four who had become separated from the group as they all tried to cross the border,” the Reuters report mentioned.

When the Canadian authorities were alerted about it, they found the bodies of the four people about 40 feet from the border.