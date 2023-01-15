India’s response to China, Pakistan showed it won’t be coerced by anybody: Jaishankar

India’s counter-responses to China and Pakistan on border issues showed that the nation will not be coerced by anybody, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Saturday.

Speaking at the Tughlaq’s 53rd annual day function in Chennai, the External Affairs Minister said India will do whatever it takes to ensure its security. He added that India’s ‘long suffering approach’ created a danger of normalising terror, but the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Air Force had sent the much-needed message across. India used airpower for the first time during the Balakot air strike against a terror camp in 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

#WATCH | “…On the northern borders, China is today seeking to change the status quo by bringing large forces in violation of our agreements. Despite COVID, in May 2020, our counter-response was strong & firm…,” said EAM Dr S Jaishankar at an event in Chennai, Tamil Nadu y’day pic.twitter.com/iaJvZGoCfR — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

“Our long-suffering approach created the danger of normalising terror. That is why Uri and Balakot sent a much-needed message. On the northern borders, China is today seeking to change the status quo by bringing large forces and violations of our agreements. Despite the Covid, remember this happened in May of 2020, our counter-response was strong and firm,” he said.

He said the Indian troops deployed along the border will safeguard the frontiers in the extreme terrain and adverse weather conditions.

“These troops deployed in the thousands safeguard our frontiers in the most extreme terrain and the harshest weather. And it continues to this day. So India matters, so the world sees that this is a nation that will not be coerced. It will not be coerced by anybody. And that it will do what it takes to ensure its national security,” the minister said.

Jaishankar said the Central government is working to create a full spectrum of relations and stronger economic linkages buttressed by closer security coordination, he added.

He added asserted that India would have been the largest country in the world, not China, had the partition not taken place in 1947 reduced the nation’s stature cutting off many regions.

(With PTI inputs)