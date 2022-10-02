scorecardresearch
‘India expert in IT, our neighbour in international terrorism’: Jaishankar takes dig at Pakistan

It is the Narendra Modi government's diplomacy that made other countries look at terrorism seriously, he said.

“It is not the responsibility of a single country, however powerful. I think it's a collective effort that the members of the UN have to make. We have been pressing the reform effort, including through the IGN. And you also know where the reluctance comes from and let's stay focused on it,” Jaishankar said. (File Photo)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a dig at Pakistan, saying while India is an expert in IT (Information Technology), the neighbouring country is known as an “expert in international terrorism. The minister made the comments while speaking on “Rising India and the World: Foreign Policy in Modi Era” in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Saturday.

“It is the Narendra Modi government’s diplomacy that made other countries look at terrorism seriously,” he said.

“No other country practices terrorism in the manner in which Pakistan has done. You show me anywhere in the world what Pakistan has done for so many years against India. After the 26/11 Mumbai attack, it is important for us to be clear to ourselves that this kind of behaviour and action is unacceptable and there will be consequences,” Jaishankar said during interaction with the audience after the talk.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India successfully made other countries realise that terrorism can harm them too in the future if not contained now, he said.

Terrorist activities in the North East have declined because of India’s strategic pact with Bangladesh, he said, adding, “Thanks to that land border agreement with Bangladesh, militants failed to get any shelter there. This stopped them from carrying out their operations in the North East.”

