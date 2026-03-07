‘It was the humane thing to do’: S Jaishankar confirms India allowed Iranian ship to dock in Kochi

“And it took them a few days to sail in, and then they docked in Kochi. And the ship is there," Jaishankar said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed on Saturday that India allowed an Iranian ship to dock in an Indian port the same day IRIS Dena was torpedoed by a US submarine in the Indian Ocean amid the escalating conflict in West Asia. The confirmation comes three days after the Iranian naval frigate was attacked.

“You had these ships, and we got a message from the Iranian side that one of the ships, which presumably was closest to us—to our waters at that point of time, wanted to come into our port. They were reporting that they were having problems. And so, my recollection is this was on the 28th, and on the 1st, we said, ‘Okay, you can come in’,” Jaishankar, who was speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, said.