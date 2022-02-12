Border tension rose because of China’s disregard for written agreements, says Jaishankar

Addressing a press conference in Melbourne on the sides of the Quad Foreign ministers’ meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Saturday pointed out that the current situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has risen due to the disregard of written agreements by China to not gather soldiers at the border.

The Union Minister made the comments in response to a question on the eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese troops.

“Yes, we (Quad) had a discussion on India-China relations because it was part of how we briefed each other about what was happening in our neighbourhood. And it’s an issue in which a lot of countries legitimately take interest, particularly if they are from the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

He added: “When a large country disregards written commitments, I think it’s an issue of legitimate concern for the entire international community.”

This comes a day after a local official told The Indian Express that Chinese soldiers entered the Indian territory on January 28 in Ladakh and stopped local people from grazing their herd in the area. “There was an incident on January 28, when PLA troops came into our territory, they drove away the grazing herds from our own territory. They did not take anyone, but shooed the nomads and herds away,” the Block Development Chairperson of Nyoma, Urgain Chodon, said.