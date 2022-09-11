scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Jaishankar in Saudi in first visit as Foreign Minister

In June, Saudi Arabia had described Sharma’s comments as “insulting” and had called for “respect for beliefs and religions”. It was among 16 countries, which had objected to the BJP spokesperson’s comments. Sharma was later suspended by the BJP.

S. Jaishankar, Nupur Sharma, Saudi Arabia, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Naveen Kumar Jindal, Jaishankar in Saudi in first visit as Foreign Minister, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet the senior leadership of Saudi Arabia over the next two days during his three-day visit to the kingdom.

IN THE first such interaction after the controversial remarks on the Prophet by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet the senior leadership of Saudi Arabia over the next two days during his three-day visit to the kingdom.

This is also Jaishankar’s first official trip to the Gulf country as External Affairs Minister. He arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Saturday.

Also Read |Israel and Saudi Arabia: No longer enemies but not quite friends

In June, Saudi Arabia had described Sharma’s comments as “insulting” and had called for “respect for beliefs and religions”. It was among 16 countries, which had objected to the BJP spokesperson’s comments. Sharma was later suspended by the BJP, which also expelled its then Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal for making similar remarks.

Jaishankar’s visit provides an opportunity to reset bilateral ties.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme| Rs 259 a day not enough, but at le...Premium
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme| Rs 259 a day not enough, but at le...
The making of the Bose statue: a 280-tonne rock, 45 people, 75 daysPremium
The making of the Bose statue: a 280-tonne rock, 45 people, 75 days
Centre objects to ex-CJ’s proposals for 17 postings in Rajasthan HCPremium
Centre objects to ex-CJ’s proposals for 17 postings in Rajasthan HC
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

During the visit, he will co-chair the inaugural ministerial meeting of the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation, under the framework of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council, along with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. This is the apex body for giving strategic direction to India-Saudi Arabia ties.

The India-Saudi strategic partnership is focused on four areas: political issues, security, socio-cultural relations and defence cooperation.

Also Read |Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

The two ministers will “undertake a comprehensive review” of the bilateral relationship and discuss progress under the four Joint Working Groups of the PSSC Committee — Political & Consular; Legal & Security; Social & Cultural; and, Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation. These groups and senior officials had met over the past few months.

Advertisement

“During the visit, EAM will also meet other Saudi dignitaries, as well as Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council HE Dr Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajjraf. Both sides will review the bilateral relations and discuss ways to enhance them,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

“Both sides will also discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest including their cooperation at the UN, G20 and GCC,” it said.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

Besides, Jaishankar will meet representatives of the 3.5 million Indian expats living and working in the Kingdom.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, popularly called MBS, visited New Delhi in February 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to Riyadh in October 2019 at the invitation of King Salman, and the Strategic Partnership Council was established.

The External Affairs Ministry said that India-Saudi Arabia relations have strengthened considerably over the past few years, including in political, security, energy, trade, investment, health, food security, cultural and defence fields.

The top leadership of both countries remained in close touch even during the Covid pandemic, its statement said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-09-2022 at 04:14:29 am
Next Story

Our true colours: Brown, soft black or just grey

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Congress relents, tells MPs will share list of voters for presidential poll

Congress relents, tells MPs will share list of voters for presidential poll

A letter from Hisar, Rohtak, Haryana: Looking for Sonali

A letter from Hisar, Rohtak, Haryana: Looking for Sonali

Premium
Jaishankar in Saudi in first visit as Foreign Minister

Jaishankar in Saudi in first visit as Foreign Minister

HC ban on sand mining: most cases against landless farmers, labourers

HC ban on sand mining: most cases against landless farmers, labourers

'Buses, bringing down price points to address mobility needs of everybody'
Director of central operations, Uber India

'Buses, bringing down price points to address mobility needs of everybody'

Karnataka HC: Intent of POCSO Act not to punish teens in love

Karnataka HC: Intent of POCSO Act not to punish teens in love

Switching lanes in EV race: Amid Lithium headwinds, India sets sight on H-fuel cells

Switching lanes in EV race: Amid Lithium headwinds, India sets sight on H-fuel cells

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border
Moosewala murder case

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Premium
Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement