Jaishankar holds talks with Sergio Gor, US lawmakers on trade, security

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with a US Congressional team comprising Mike Rogers, Adam Smith and Jimmy Patronis, along with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met a three-member US Congressional delegation, comprising two Republicans and one Democrat, along with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. All three US Congressmen had condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year and have expressed empathy for India as a victim of terror attacks.

US Ambassador Sergio Gor said the talks were “productive” and the focus was on strength­ening the bilateral partnership in the domains of security, trade and critical technologies.

The visit of the US Congressional delegation to India, comprising Jimmy Patronis, Mike Rogers and Adam Smith, came as both sides are looking to move forward in the negotiations for a bilateral trade deal.