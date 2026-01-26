Jaishankar holds talks with Sergio Gor, US lawmakers on trade, security

US Ambassador Sergio Gor said the talks were “productive” and the focus was on strength­ening the bilateral partnership in the domains of security, trade and critical technologies.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with a US Congressional team comprising Mike Rogers, Adam Smith and Jimmy Patronis, along with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, in New Delhi on Sunday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met a three-member US Congressional delegation, comprising two Republicans and one Democrat, along with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. All three US Congressmen had condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year and have expressed empathy for India as a victim of terror attacks.

The visit of the US Congressional delegation to India, comprising Jimmy Patronis, Mike Rogers and Adam Smith, came as both sides are looking to move forward in the negotiations for a bilateral trade deal.

In a social media post, Jaishankar described the meeting as a “good interaction”.

“Discussed various aspects of India-US ties, Indo-Pacific and Ukraine conflict. Congressional interactions have always been an important facet of our relationship,” he said.

Explained
Meeting amid tariff tension

On his part, Gor said on X: “Just wrapped a productive meeting with EAM @DrSJaishankar, @RepMikeRogersAL, @RepAdamSmith, and @JimmyPatronis on ways to strengthen US-India partnership for stronger security, expanded trade, and cooperation on critical technologies.”

The discussion between Jaishankar and the bipartisan US Congressional delegation is a significant step towards mending ties between the two nations.

India and the US are facing a challenging phase in their relationship with President Donald Trump imposing an exorbitant 50% tariff.

Besides tariffs, the US administration under Trump has also imposed $100,000 as fees for H-1B visas.

Ties have also taken a hit due to the US President’s penchant for claiming credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May last year, during Operation Sindoor.

Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
