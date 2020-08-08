Jaishankar holds discussion on Covid-19 with five countries

There are regular summits and informal meetings with the US, Russia, Europe and Japan, Jaishankar stated. “India engages with China on more equal terms politically. Ask the analysts,” he tweeted. There are regular summits and informal meetings with the US, Russia, Europe and Japan, Jaishankar stated. “India engages with China on more equal terms politically. Ask the analysts,” he tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a meeting with his counterparts from the US, Australia, Israel, Brazil and South Korea and discussed challenges related to the coronavirus.

Jaishankar said in a tweet that he had a “useful meeting” with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Useful meeting with my colleagues @MarisePayne, Kang Kyung-wha, @ernestofaraujo, @Gabi_Ashkenazi and @SecPompeo. Continued our conversation on the Corona challenge. Always good to learn from each other,” Jaishankar posted.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

On Thursday, Jaishankar and Pompeo had spoken over the telephone and in a wide-ranging conversation had discussed regional and global issues, including the Covid-19 pandemic, Indo-Pacific and Quadrilateral coalition.

The two leaders spoke over phone and reiterated the strength of the India-US relationship to advance peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific region and around the globe, Cale Brown, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department, said.

Jaishankar on Friday said he held a wide-ranging conversation with Pompeo.

“Reviewed our bilateral cooperation including working of relevant mechanisms. Shared assessments on regional and global issues including South Asia, Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific & beyond,” he tweeted.

“Exchanged views on responding to the coronavirus challenge. Discussed meeting in the Quad format in the near future,” he wrote.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.