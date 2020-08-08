Jaishankar holds discussion on Covid-19 with five countries

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a meeting with his counterparts from the US, Australia, Israel, Brazil and South Korea and discussed challenges related to the coronavirus.
Jaishankar said in a tweet that he had a “useful meeting” with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
“Useful meeting with my colleagues @MarisePayne, Kang Kyung-wha, @ernestofaraujo, @Gabi_Ashkenazi and @SecPompeo. Continued our conversation on the Corona challenge. Always good to learn from each other,” Jaishankar posted.
On Thursday, Jaishankar and Pompeo had spoken over the telephone and in a wide-ranging conversation had discussed regional and global issues, including the Covid-19 pandemic, Indo-Pacific and Quadrilateral coalition.
The two leaders spoke over phone and reiterated the strength of the India-US relationship to advance peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific region and around the globe, Cale Brown, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department, said.
Jaishankar on Friday said he held a wide-ranging conversation with Pompeo.
“Reviewed our bilateral cooperation including working of relevant mechanisms. Shared assessments on regional and global issues including South Asia, Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific & beyond,” he tweeted.
“Exchanged views on responding to the coronavirus challenge. Discussed meeting in the Quad format in the near future,” he wrote.
