Monday, February 21, 2022
Jaishankar, French counterpart discuss India-EU ties, Ukraine, Afghanistan

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 22, 2022 4:25:30 am
India, India latest news, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, EU, Jean-Yves Le Drian, India-EU relationship, Afghanistan, Iran nuclear deal, Ukraine crisis, UN Security Council, indian expressJaishankar with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris. (PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris — with the two leaders discussing several regional and global issues including the India-EU relationship, Afghanistan situation, Iran nuclear deal and the Ukraine crisis.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Paris from Germany on a three-day visit to France, and Le Drian reiterated their commitment to the principles of multilateralism and a rules-based order. They also agreed to coordinate in the UN Security Council on issues of mutual concern.

“Arrived in Paris. Held wide-ranging and productive talks with FM @JY_LeDrian. Discussions on bilateral cooperation, Ukraine situation, Indo-Pacific and JCPOA reflected our deep trust & global partnership. Look forward to participating in the EU Ministerial Forum on Indo-Pacific,” Jaishankar tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs later said in a statement that the two ministers discussed, among other topics, the priorities of the French presidency of the EU Council that began on January 1 this year.

Jaishankar appreciated the French initiative of hosting an EU Ministerial Forum on Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific on February 22, where he will participate along with several other leaders from the Indo-Pacific and EU countries.

