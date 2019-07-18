Jaishankar calls Kulbhushan’s detention ‘illegal’, urges Pakistan for immediate release

A day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in India’s favour in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Thursday described the retired navy officer’s detention as “illegal”, and urged Islamabad to release and repatriate him immediately.

Jaishankar, in his statement in Rajya Sabha, said the verdict was not only a vindication for Jadhav but also for all those who believe in the rule of law.

Jaishankar said, “Kulbhushan Jadhav is in illegal custody of Pakistan under fabricated charges. I call upon Pakistan to release and repatriate Jadhav.” READ | What next for Pakistan: how ICJ raises bar for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s due process

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), in a 15:1 verdict pronounced yesterday, granted consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav and directed Pakistan to review and reconsider the conviction and sentence of Jadhav. Pakistan’s judge was the lone dissenter.

Hailing Jadhav’s family, the EAM added: “Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family has shown exemplary courage in difficult circumstances. I can assure the govt will vigorously continue its efforts to ensure his safety and well being, as well as his early return to India.”

It was Jaishankar’s predecessor, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj leading the way in scripting the case at ICJ. She was in touch with Jadhav’s family, bureaucrats, lawyers and the top Indian leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 49-year-old retired Navy officer was sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court after a closed trial in April 2017 on charges of “espionage and terrorism”.

A bench led by President of the Court Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf ordered an “effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav”.

The verdict of the International Court of Justice Wednesday puts pressure on Pakistan by raising the bar for the next steps in Kulbhushan Jadhav’s due process.

(with PTI inputs)