Jaishankar discusses West Asia situation with his UAE counterpart

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar interacts with Indian diaspora residing in UAE during his two day official visit, in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. (@DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo)

In his first visit to the Gulf region since the war in West Asia broke out six weeks ago, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. This two-day visit is important at a time when the talks between the US and Iran are taking place in Pakistan.

Jaishankar posted on X, “A real pleasure to meet DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE in Abu Dhabi this evening. Our conversation focused on the evolving regional situation and its implications.”

“Conveyed our deep appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE. Confident that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will advance further,” Jaishankar said. He began his official visit to the UAE by interacting with the members of the Indian Community.