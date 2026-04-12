Jaishankar discusses West Asia situation with his UAE counterpart

Jaishankar posted on X, “A real pleasure to meet DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE in Abu Dhabi this evening. Our conversation focused on the evolving regional situation and its implications.” 

By: Express News Service
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 12, 2026 12:40 AM IST
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In his first visit to the Gulf region since the war in West Asia broke out six weeks ago, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. This two-day visit is important at a time when the talks between the US and Iran are taking place in Pakistan.

Jaishankar posted on X, “A real pleasure to meet DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE in Abu Dhabi this evening. Our conversation focused on the evolving regional situation and its implications.”

“Conveyed our deep appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE. Confident that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will advance further,” Jaishankar said. He began his official visit to the UAE by interacting with the members of the Indian Community.

“Started my visit to the UAE interacting with the members of the Indian Community. Spoke about GOI’s efforts towards their well — being and security amidst the West Asia conflict,” Jaishankar posted on X. “Appreciated their contributions to the local society during these difficult times. As well as the support of the Government of the UAE in ensuring the welfare of the Indian community,” the post read.

The External Affairs minister arrived in the UAE on Saturday after concluding his visit to Mauritius, where he attended the 9th Indian Ocean Conference.

The West Asia war and Iran’s chokehold of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which a fifth of global oil passes, had halted shipping and sent global oil prices soaring.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). West Asia has been a major source of India’s energy procurement.

There have been growing global concerns over disruptions in commercial shipping through the Strait. Iran has allowed ships belonging to its friendly countries to transit through the waterway.

312 stranded Indian fishermen in Iran return via Armenia

New Delhi: A group of 312 Indian fishermen, who were stranded in Iran amid escalating regional tensions, returned to India through Armenia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

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The fresh batch was brought back home a week after 345 Indian fishermen were evacuated from Iran.

The external affairs minister thanked his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan for Armenia’s assistance in return of the Indian nationals.

“Another 312 Indian fishermen safely evacuated from Iran to India through Armenia. Thank the Government of Armenia and my friend @AraratMirzoyan for making it possible,” Jaishankar said on social media. PTI

 

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