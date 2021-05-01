Jaishankar discusses medical supplies with Blinken, Wang

Two US Air Force aircraft arrived at Delhi on Friday with shipments of Covid-19 aid material. (ANI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussed cooperation in emergency medical supplies with both of them. Chinese President Xi Jinping has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering support.

Jaishankar’s call with Blinken came on a day when US aircraft brought 440 oxygen cylinders, 210 oximeters, 8.84 lakh Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits, and 84,000 N-95 face masks. This is the first consignment from the US.

Chinese President Xi, in his letter to PM Modi, said, “The Chinese side stands ready to strengthen cooperation with the Indian side in fighting the pandemic and provide support and help in this regard.” The Chinese Foreign Minister called up Jaishankar to convey Beijing’s “sympathy and solidarity”.