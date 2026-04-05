Strait of Hormuz ‘deadline’ looms, Jaishankar talks to Iran counterpart Araghchi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to the foreign ministers of Iran, Qatar and UAE on Sunday as US President Donald Trump threatened to resume attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by Tuesday.

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi called up Jaishankar and they discussed the “present situation”.

“Received a call from Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran. Discussed the present situation,” Jaishankar posted on X, after the call.

According to the Iranian embassy, “Seyed Abbas @araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a phone conversation with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs, discussing bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.”