Jaishankar dials US Secretary of State Blinken to discuss bilateral issues

In his first phone calls to his counterparts in the new year, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov within 24 hours.

With Blinken, they covered a range of bilateral and global issues, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The telephonic conversation took place on Monday night, Jaishankar said.

“A broad ranging conversation yesterday night with @SecBlinken. Covered current bilateral issues, Indo-Pacific and pressing global matters. Also exchanged New Year greetings,” the External Affairs Minister said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The talks came as India and the United States are preparing for the next edition of the “two-plus-two” foreign and defence ministerial talks.

With Lavrov, they discussed matters as a follow-up to the annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin that took place on December 6.

“Glad to exchange New Year greetings with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov this evening,” Jaishankar tweeted on Tuesday. “Discussed the follow up of the Annual Summit and 2+2 Meeting. Agreed to remain in regular touch,” he added.