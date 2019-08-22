Jaishankar calls on Nepal PM, takes part in bilateral meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli in Kathmandu ahead of the fifth joint commission meeting between the two countries.

Advertising

Following the meeting, Jaishankar tweeted, “A warm and in-depth conversation with PM @kpsharmaoli. Really appreciate his receiving me amidst his many preoccupations.”

Jaishankar and his Nepal counterpart, Pradeep Gyawali, subsequently saw the handing over of a cheque of approximately Rs 153 crore towards reimbursement to the Nepal government for housing reconstruction in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts that were badly hit by the April 2015 earthquake. The Indian side handed over another cheque as part of strengthening road infrastructures in the Terai region.

Jaishankar, who flew in from Dhaka after a two-day visit to Bangladesh on Wednesday morning, will call on Nepal’s President Bidya Bhandari on Thursday.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the Nepal-India joint commission meeting started in Kathmandu on Wednesday afternoon, with Jaishankar co-chairing the meeting with Gyawali, PTI reported.

“Both leaders will take stock of the entire gamut of India-Nepal bilateral relationship,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The joint meeting will review the overall state of bilateral relations, and various areas of cooperation. —With PTI inputs