Covid-19 severely impacting global economy: Jaishankar at BRICS meet

S Jaishankar at the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting on coronavirus. (Source: Jaishankar/Twitter) S Jaishankar at the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting on coronavirus. (Source: Jaishankar/Twitter)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) had an important role to play in shaping global economic and political architecture.

At a video conference of the foreign ministers of BRICS, Jaishankar said, “Covid-19 is not only posing great risk to health, well-being of humanity but is also severely impacting global economy.”

Participated in the #BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on #coronavirus. Shared India’s experience and underlined our commitment to international cooperation and reformed multilateralism. https://t.co/zimTe3BmWm pic.twitter.com/Okmrq5izVE — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 28, 2020

Stressing on mutual cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, Jaishankar said, “We need to provide support to businesses to tide over Covid-19 crisis and ensure livelihoods are not lost.”

The BRICS represents over 3.6 billion people, or half of the world population and having a combined GDP of $16.6 trillion.

The foreign ministers discussed ways to boost cooperation in checking spread of coronavirus as well as deliberated on key challenges like reviving economic growth, officials said. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Brazil’s Ernesto Araujo were part of the conference.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd