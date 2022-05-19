At BRICS meet, Jaishankar highlights need to mitigate inflation, create ‘resilient’, ‘reliable’ supply chains

Addressing the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar Thursday highlighted the need to mitigate the sharp increase in the prices of energy, fuel and commodities induced by the war in Ukraine.

During his interaction with the foreign ministers of the five nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — he also pointed out that apart from socio-economic recovery of the countries in the post-pandemic times, it is also necessary to create “resilient and reliable supply chains”.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar tweeted, “Participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting today. Highlighted 8-key points: 1. We must not only seek socio-economic recovery from the Covid pandemic, but also create resilient and reliable supply chains. 2. Knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict have led to sharp increases in the costs of energy, food and commodities. This must be mitigated for the sake of the developing world.”

He further stressed upon living up to the BRICS’s commitment towards sovereign equality, territorial integrity and international law and supporting UN Security Council reform.

He highlighted that the five countries together “should press for credible commitment of resources by developed nations for climate action and climate justice”.

Addressing concerns over terrorism, he stated that BRICS must display zero tolerance for terrorism, especially the cross-border terrorism.

“A globalized and digitized world will give due regard to trust and transparency. Sustainable Development Goals must be approached in a comprehensive manner,” Jaishankar added.