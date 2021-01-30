scorecardresearch
Friday, January 29, 2021
Jaishankar, Blinken discuss India-US ties, Indo-Pacific region

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Jaishankar and Blinken appreciated the robust defence and security ties, growing economic engagement, productive health-care collaboration and strong people-to-people linkages between the two nations.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | January 30, 2021 5:11:50 am
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to newly appointed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during which they expressed commitment to consolidate and expand the India-US strategic partnership and reiterated commitment to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Recognising the challenges of a post-Covid world, they agreed to work together to address global issues, including safe and affordable vaccine supply. They also reiterated their commitment to peace and security, especially in the Indo-Pacific region,” the MEA said in a statement. It said Jaishankar and Blinken expressed their commitment to consolidate and expand the “multi-faceted strategic partnership”.

The Joe Biden administration began formal engagement with top Indian leaders on Wednesday with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan holding telephonic conversation with their Indian counterparts, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval.

