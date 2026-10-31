Jaishankar at G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting: Tactical calculations should not lead to overlooking dangers of terror

EXTERNAL AFFAIRS Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that “tactical calculations should not lead to overlooking the dangers of terrorism”, as “it is a high-risk activity which has come back to bite even the practitioners”.

Jaishankar’s remarks at the first plenary session of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting on Friday in Atlanta were a thinly veiled reference to US’s close ties with Pakistan in the past year-and-half during which US President Donald Trump has engaged with Pakistan’s Army Chief Gen Asim Munir.

India has accused Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism against Indians, including targeting civilians at the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said: “Pleased to participate in the 1st Plenary of @g20org Foreign Ministers’ Meeting #Atlanta today. Tactical calculations should not lead to overlooking the dangers of terrorism. It is a high-risk activity which has come back to bite even the practitioners.”

In an oblique reference to the wars in Ukraine and West Asia, he said, “Emphasised that in the face of global challenges, military solutions will not work and diplomacy must be given a chance.”

Flagging the attacks on seafarers, he highlighted that “Global South is disproportionately bearing the consequences of attacks on civilian shipping and seafarers, jeopardising the availability and cost of fuel, food and fertilizers.” Since the war began in West Asia in February this year, at least 22 Indians, including 14 seafarers, have lost their lives in West Asia.

The minister flagged the “urgent need to preserve the freedom of navigation and ensure cessation of attacks within the framework of international law, especially UNCLOS.” India and Liberia have launched a joint initiative to safeguard seafarers.

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Targeting China’s export control restrictions, Jaishankar said, “Right to industrialize is being denied through the flooding of markets, weaponizing supply chains, constricting market access and encouraging market distortions. This must cease.”

In this context, he said, “Importance of building resilient and alternate connectivity, as the world de-risks and diversifies.” This has been part of Delhi’s strategy at a time when both US and China have sought to weaponise their economic strengths.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who hosted the meeting, said, “At today’s G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, I made clear that maritime and food security drive economic security.”

“Through our America First agenda, the United States is encouraging partners to protect shipping routes, strengthen food security, and reduce the economic consequences of geopolitical crises,” he said on X.

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Jaishankar’s participation at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting comes days after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited India on October 20-22.

Jaishankar will also attend the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Atlanta, along with the top diplomats from Australia and Japan. They were supposed to meet in Australia last week, but that couldn’t take place due to scheduling conflicts. The Quad Foreign Ministers have met twice this year — in Delhi in May, and in Manila in July.

From Atlanta, Jaishankar will travel to Antigua & Barbuda to attend the CHOGM (Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting) from November 1 to 4.

His forthcoming trips are part of Delhi’s engagement with multilateral groupings, and it offers an opportunity to have bilateral engagements with counterparts from other countries.

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Jaishankar’s visit is also being seen as laying the groundwork for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s possible visit to the US for the G20 leaders’ summit in mid-December.